Peaceful march held in Indy as calls for change continue

INDIANAPOLIS — A peaceful walk and prayer vigil were held Sunday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis as calls for change continue across the country.

The reason to come to the protest was clear to some people.

“I’m out here marching today because I have three black sons and they matter,” one protester said. “I want to see my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren, I want them to live and have a successful future. I want them to show the world they are not a threat.”

The walk will start at the City-County Building and end at Monument Circle. They were holding signs demanding change when it comes to policing, including transparency in the investigation into the death of Dreasjon Reed.

It was organized by the Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

