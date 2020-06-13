Petition Calling For Delay Of Reopening Disneyland

An online petition urging a delay of the scheduled re-opening of Disneyland is gaining momentum. The change.org petition has acquired over 26-thousand signatures as of this morning. Those calling for the delay want the re-opening postponed due to the risk of guests contracting the coronavirus. The Anaheim theme park and Disney’s California Adventure are set to reopen July 17th. The petition was started Thursday by a user identified as “We Are Anonymous.” It stated that because COVID-19 cases are rising — Disneyland Resort is “endangering cast members and guests to be exposed.”

(Source–Yahoo Lifestyle)

