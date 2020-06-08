Black Lives Matter murals decorate downtown Indianapolis

Aside from protesting, many people are speaking out and expressing themselves through art in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Walking up and down this Avenue, starting with just boards. You saw more of the heartache, more of the pain that this country has been through. But as we fill it with art, you start to see the love, the energy, the life that we hope to bring back,” Elijah Norwood, a local artist, said.

You can’t get far walking along downtown Indy’s popular Massachusetts Avenue without seeing some paintings, murals, or words in support of Black Lives Matter.

