Indy mayor announces plans to dismantle, remove Confederate monument in Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday that the Confederate Monument at Garfield Park will be dismantled.

The announcement comes amid civil unrest in the city of Indianapolis and across the nation as protesters take to the streets to speak out against racial injustice and recent officer-involved killings.

“Our streets are filled with voices of anger and anguish, testament to centuries of racism directed at Black Americans,” said Mayor Hogsett. “We must name these instances of discrimination and never forget our past – but we should not honor them. Whatever original purpose this grave marker might once have had, for far too long it has served as nothing more than a painful reminder of our state’s horrific embrace of the Ku Klux Klan a century ago. For some time, we have urged that this grave monument belongs in a museum, not in a park, but no organization has stepped forward to assume that responsibility. Time is up, and this grave marker will come down.”

Read more from RTV6 here

