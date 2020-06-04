Indy
HomeIndy

Doctors vow to fight systemic racism during Indianapolis march

Doctors vow to fight systemic racism during Indianapolis march

A doctor wearing a facemask holds out a protest placard...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

On Wednesday, hundreds of doctors and healthcare workers came together in a show of support for racial justice called “White Coats for Black Lives.”

The medical professionals plan to do their part to help fight against systemic racism in the United States.

“Racism is a public health crisis and we feel like as physicians it’s our obligation to make a stand,” Dr. Francesca Duncan said.

That’s the big reason why Duncan and all the other healthcare workers came together for the rally and march.

Read the full story here.

Souce: theindychannel.com

Black lives matter , covid19 protest , Doctors , medical workers

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
A doctor wearing a facemask holds out a protest placard...
Doctors vow to fight systemic racism during Indianapolis…
 2 hours ago
06.04.20
Photos
Close