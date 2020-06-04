Doctors vow to fight systemic racism during Indianapolis march

On Wednesday, hundreds of doctors and healthcare workers came together in a show of support for racial justice called “White Coats for Black Lives.”

The medical professionals plan to do their part to help fight against systemic racism in the United States.

“Racism is a public health crisis and we feel like as physicians it’s our obligation to make a stand,” Dr. Francesca Duncan said.

That’s the big reason why Duncan and all the other healthcare workers came together for the rally and march.

Read the full story here.

Souce: theindychannel.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: