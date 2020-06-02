Spotify Won’t Go Dark Tuesday, Only Certain Channels Will

Despite supporting Blackout Tuesday, Spotify’s services will not go entirely dark today. Posting to it’s blog Monday, the streaming service said it stands with the Black Community and the fight against racism and injustice, but only certain channels, podcasts, and playlists will go dark. The company will, however, match donations made by employees to organizations focused on the fight against racism. The post concludes by saying it is not a time for silence, as the company stands with the Black community.

(Source-Variety)

