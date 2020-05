Amid a day of massive unrest in the United States, seven protesters were shot late Thursday night in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

One of the shooting victims was in critical condition as of Friday morning. The conditions of the other victims are “unknown.” Police said there have been “several” arrests.

Police said that no officers fired their weapons, and all those involved were civilians.

Full Story here.

Source: theindychannel.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: