Disney World To Reopen On July 11th

Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida has plans to will reopen on July 11th. The announcement was made on Wednesday. The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will be the first to open. Epcot and Disney Hollywood Studios will open on July 15th.  With the reopening comes guidelines that the resort will follow to mitigate any spread of coronavirus.  Disney will check guest’s temperatures upon entry and visitors will be required to wear masks. Disney will provide masks for those who don’t bring their own.  Social distancing markers will be on the ground and cast members will be a part of a social distancing squad to help enforcement. Not all attractions will open right away. Florida Governor Jim DeSantis and Orange County, Florida officials need to sign off on the plan to make things official.

 

Disney wants to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom July 11. SeaWorld plans public reopening June 11
05.27.20
