City task force checking up on business COVID-19 compliance

INDIANAPOLIS — As businesses begin to reopen in Indianapolis, the question must be asked: Are they following Health Department COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions?

Some are and some aren’t.

That’s the initial finding of a task force made up of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Public Health Department, the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, and the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The task force checks to be sure businesses are following health department orders as they began to reopen. The restrictions and safety precautions are intended to keep customers and employees safe amid the pandemic.

“Today, public health remains our top priority, but thanks to Marion County residents who wore face coverings, kept travel to a minimum, and stayed inside when they could – we have now begun the process of reopening our economy,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “It is because of what we have done over the last eight weeks that we are moving a few steps forward, but it will be because of our continued commitment to public health that we are able to complete this journey.”

In its first week, the task force checked on 79 restaurants and small businesses. 18 locations were not in compliance, but legal action was only required in two cases. 11 businesses had opened before they were supposed to, but closed when told they were in violation.

Residents who believe a business may be operating in violation of public health orders are asked to email eocmanager@indy.gov and provide as many details as possible

