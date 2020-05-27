Baby shot on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A stray bullet left a baby injured early Tuesday evening on the Indianapolis east side.

The victim is a 10-month-old boy and he is expected to survive, according to an IMPD supervisor at the scene.

The infant suffered a graze wound to a knee.

Police believe a bullet fired from outside the apartment near East 38th Street and North Post Road went through two walls and struck the baby who was inside one of the units.

Investigators believe shots were being fired in the parking lot of the complex.

The infant was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children.

