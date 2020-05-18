Former IU receiver Cody Latimer arrested in Colorado on assault and gun charges

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former IU wide receiver Cody Latimer is facing five charges, including illegal discharge of a firearm, following his arrest Saturday morning in a Denver suburb.

According to information from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Latimer, 27, after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colorado.

Deputies said they found three individuals in the apartment, one with minor injuries unrelated to a gunshot.

Latimer was taken into custody and is also charged with second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Latimer posted a $25,000 bond and was released later Saturday morning.

