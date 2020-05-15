Snoop Dogg Lands Top Five Hit On Latin Songs Chart

Snoop Dogg is adding a new banner to his already extensive resume in music. The hip-hop legend’s “Que Maldicion” collaboration with Banda MS de Serio Lizarrga debuted at Number Four on the Hot Latin Songs chart, marking the first ever for Snoop. Billboard reported yesterday that the Banda MS de Sergio Lizárrga’s Snoop-assisted single is the highest-charting regional Mexican song since 2015. Snoop’s previous peak on the Hot Latin Songs chart was Number 16, which he reached with Akon’s “I Wanna Love You” in 2006. Overall, “Que Maldición” is the West Coast legend’s fifth track to chart in the category.

(Source-Billboard)

