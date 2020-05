The man that recorded the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, who was jogging in Brunswick Georgia when he was shot and killed by two white men, now says he’s scared for his life.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating William Roddie Bryan‘s involvement after he recorded the chilling video of Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael who confronted Arbery and shot him dead.

Source

