IPS to host virtual gradation ceremonies for some schools for the Class of 2020

Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) will host virtual graduation ceremonies for Arsenal Technical, Crispus Attucks, George Washington and Shortridge high schools for the Class of 2020.

IPS said the decision to host virtual graduations to replace in-person graduation ceremonies was made by the district and included input from prinicpals and graduating seniors. They felt that due to health risks associated with COVID-19, online commencements would be best.

“We didn’t make this decision lightly,” said Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent. “We assembled an advisory group of high school seniors to get their ideas. In the end, students wanted to mark their graduation, as scheduled, in June and felt a virtual celebration was a fitting option in a time of social distancing.”

Each school will have its own individual virtual ceremony, which will include many of the unique traditions they have observed over time. Commencements will be pre-recorded and livestreamed for graduates to enjoy with their families and friends.

