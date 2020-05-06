Rickey Smiley Morning Show
“Success Cost Me My First Born” 50 Cent Explains Why He Doesn’t Love His Son [VIDEO]

It’s no secret that 50 Cent is no stranger to feuding with anyone in his path and his oldest son isn’t excused. Recently he joined XXL’s Instagram live for an interview to promote his new book titled “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter” and talked about his son.

Van Lathan dived into his troubled relationship with the rapper’s firstborn, Marquise Jackson and he openly answered questions about the state of their bond.

He explained that he gave his son everything he didn’t have but and even paid over a million dollars in child support it still wasn’t enough.

“When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy without envy or entitlement.”

The interviewer questioned if he still loved his son and he said: “I used to”.  When asked could he reconcile with his son or asking what it would take to bend things, he didn’t have an answer.

“I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn but it’s the situation it is. Like, my grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’”

Check out the full interview of 50 sharing details of their relationship below.

It's no surprise that 50 Cent is not one to shy away from an argument, and Instagram has become the new haven to hold these beefs. As a matter of fact, hip hop purists will remember that Fif came in the game hollerin, ruffling feathers all across the rap world when he dropped How to Rob in 2007, a song that basically was a diss to everybody. Scratch that. A diss to everybody and they mama.

