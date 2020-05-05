NFL Schedule To Be Released Thursday On NFL Network

Are you ready for some football?? WILL we be ready for some football??

The 2020 NFL schedule will be released Thursday on NFL Network. As questions linger about how the league will approach the season amid coronavirus concerns, the network will air “Schedule Release ’20” at 8 p.m. eastern. The special will break down the schedule by division and highlight the top matchups and primetime games, along with interviews of head coaches and general managers. While each team’s opponents are set, the dates and times are not. The league has already announced its international games for this season will be moved back to the U.S. As of now, its start date is set for September 10th.

(Source-NFL Network)

