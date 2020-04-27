Virtual NFL Draft Makes Scores Huge Ratings

The first-ever virtual NFL Draft is setting viewership records. The NFL says this year’s draft where more than 55 million viewers tuned in over three days was the most watched draft ever. Three of the top five markets were in Ohio with Columbus checking in at number one with Cleveland right behind at number two and Cincinnati at number five. That came as the Cincinnati Bengals selected national champion quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick. The NFL also says more than 100-million-dollars has been raised to help fight COVID-19.

(Source-ESPN)

