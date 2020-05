Being that Cinco de Mayo is on a Taco Tuesday this year, but of course public celebrations are shut down by a virus that shares a name with a Mexican beer. Never fear though, Taco Bell is stepping in to help customers celebrate the 1862 Mexican defeat of a French army with an At Home Taco Bar. The 25-dollar kit has enough ingredients to feed six people. It’s available through the restaurant chain’s drive-thru or app.

(Source-Fox59.com)

