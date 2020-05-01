LeBron James To Produce Nationwide Graduation Prog

LeBron James is making sure America’s high school seniors are honored amid the COVID-19 crisis. The LeBron James Family Foundation announced plans Wednesday to broadcast a one-hour special next month to honor the class of 2020. Graduate Together will air on all four major broadcast networks on May 16th, featuring messages from celebrities, students and teachers. Cheers to the Class of 2020! Unfortunately,it’s not the way it was supposed to go because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but job well done to all of the 2020 Graduates.

(Source-ESPN)

