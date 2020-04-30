Simon Indiana malls to reopen this weekend, company says

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Property Group has put an end to the rumors. The Indianapolis-based company says it will reopen 49 malls in ten states between this Friday and next Monday.
Ten of those malls are in Indiana, including seven in the Indianapolis-Lafayette-Bloomington area:
- Castleton Square Mall
- Circle Centre Mall
- College Mall in Bloomington
- Fashion Mall at Keystone
- Greenwood Park Mall
- Hamilton Town Center
- Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette
Simon will open the Indiana malls on Saturday.
The company, which is the nation’s biggest shopping mall owner, says new safety procedures in light of COVID-19 have been “reviewed and approved by experts in Epidemiology and Environmental Health and Safety.”
