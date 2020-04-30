Simon Indiana malls to reopen this weekend, company says

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Property Group has put an end to the rumors. The Indianapolis-based company says it will reopen 49 malls in ten states between this Friday and next Monday.

Ten of those malls are in Indiana, including seven in the Indianapolis-Lafayette-Bloomington area:

Castleton Square Mall

Circle Centre Mall

College Mall in Bloomington

Fashion Mall at Keystone

Greenwood Park Mall

Hamilton Town Center

Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette

Simon will open the Indiana malls on Saturday.

The company, which is the nation’s biggest shopping mall owner, says new safety procedures in light of COVID-19 have been “reviewed and approved by experts in Epidemiology and Environmental Health and Safety.”

Read more from RTV6 here

