Indy
HomeIndy

Simon Indiana malls to reopen this weekend, company says

Shopping At Westfield During The Christmas Sales

Source: David Mbiyu / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Property Group has put an end to the rumors. The Indianapolis-based company says it will reopen 49 malls in ten states between this Friday and next Monday.

Ten of those malls are in Indiana, including seven in the Indianapolis-Lafayette-Bloomington area:

  • Castleton Square Mall
  • Circle Centre Mall
  • College Mall in Bloomington
  • Fashion Mall at Keystone
  • Greenwood Park Mall
  • Hamilton Town Center
  • Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette

Simon will open the Indiana malls on Saturday.

The company, which is the nation’s biggest shopping mall owner, says new safety procedures in light of COVID-19 have been “reviewed and approved by experts in Epidemiology and Environmental Health and Safety.”

Read more from RTV6 here

Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Indiana Stay At Home Order , Indianapolis , INDY News , Malls Open , RTV6 News , Simon Malls

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
Close