Nintendo is confirming 160-thousand accounts might have been hacked this month. Players complained on social media of missing money but the company says no credit card information was stolen. Hackers did have access though to payment services and were able to see personal information like birthdays and email addresses. The company is now temporarily disabling the ability to log in through the Nintendo Network ID system. Passwords of all breached accounts will also be reset.

