‘Venom’ Sequel Latest Movie Delayed Because of Coronavirus

There’s good news and bad news for Marvel fans. Sony’s sequel to the 2018 Tom Hardy hit “Venom” has an official title: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” However, the premiere has been pushed back eight months from October to June 25th, 2021. The film is set to return Hardy as Venom, starring Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson. It’s the latest big-ticket movie to get pushed back as Warner Brothers delayed Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” to October of next year.

(Source-Variety)

