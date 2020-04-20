Indy
Indiana Department of Correction Hosting Virtual Career Fairs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Correction is hosting three virtual career fairs this week for those looking to start a new career.

The virtual fairs will give people an opportunity to learn more about different positions at three correctional facilities and the hiring process, according to a press release from IDOC.

The schedule for the virtual fairs is listed below:

  • The Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility virtual fair is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. EST Monday. You can join the fair here.
  • The virtual fair for the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City is scheduled from 12-1 p.m. CST Tuesday. You can join the fair here.
  • Westville Correctional Facility’s virtual fair is scheduled from 12-1 p.m. CST Wednesday. You can join the fair here.

