Dr. Fauci Okays Hookups During Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is not ruling out the possibility of people hooking up during the course of the pandemic. On Good Morning America’s Snapchat, the immunologist responded to a question about people using Tinder, Grindr or Bumble to link up with strangers. Fauci said anyone who does this has to think about the “relative risk” to themselves, but that if they’re willing to take that risk in inviting someone over or getting intimate, then that is their choice. However, the doctor did emphasize that any singles out there should remember that people who don’t appear sick can still have the virus and pass it along.

