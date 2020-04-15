American Men Freezing Sperm In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

American men are making sure their legacies are preserved as fears over the coronavirus pandemic spread. The Daily Beast reports that business around freezing sperm has risen, according to at-home sperm collection companies. CryoChoice and Dadi say sales have increased by as much as 20-percent and there are more daily inquiries than ever before. The companies send out special kits, which are used to store sperm and then sent back to the company to be frozen for later use. There is little evidence that COVID-19 has a long-term impact on fertility. Fertility clinics also say more women are looking into freezing their eggs.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: