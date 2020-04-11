Open Lines Preview: COVID19 invades Indiana Correctional Facilities

We won’t have a show this Sunday due to Easter, but we encourage you to tune in for a Radio One holiday special that will air across our stations.

This weekend, many families in our community are looking for ways to stay connected in the age of social distancing. This is amplified tenfold for those who have loved ones who are incarcerated.

Presently, the coronavirus pandemic has invaded nearly every part of our lives… especially for those behind the wall.

According to Indiana Department of Corrections, there have been a reported 33 staff members and 23 offenders that have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, April 10, 2020

On last Sunday’s show, we received many calls from family members scared that their friends and relatives were not properly being protected. Earlier this week, Ebony Chappel spoke with the Hairston family – Susan (mother), Sarah (sister) and John (brother) who is serving time in Plainfield Correctional Facility.

Listen in as they share their unfiltered perspectives about what it’s like dealing with the effects of COVID19 for those incarcerated.

We reached out to the IDOC this week to ask about what is being done to protect prisoners and correctional officers. In an email, they shared that they have began, and continue to manufacture face masks in prison facilities. They say, more than half of the 27,000 offenders have received a mask and at the present rate of production it is anticipated all offenders will have masks by the conclusion of the next business week. As for gloves, at this time they are not recommended for general use and offenders have access to hand sanitizer. On the topic of quarantine, the email went on to say that as needed, symptomatic offenders are separated from other offenders in accordance with the IDOC Preparedness and Response Plan. However, specifics on the movement of offenders is not released in accordance with security protocols for the safety of offenders and staff.

Tune in next Sunday where Ebony Chappel, Cameron Ridle and Tina Cosby will dive in on this topic and more.

Open Lines airs each Sunday beginning at 8AM on both 106.7 WTLC and Hot 96.3.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: