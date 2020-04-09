Pride Academy Is Giving Away Over 1,000 Easter Baskets!

The impact of COVID-19 has grown greater and stopped many annual events. With Easter coming up, Pride Academy wanted to do something special for kids in the community. On April 11th, they will be having a Hitch Hiking Easter Egg Hunt at Pride Academy West. Pride Academy will also be passing out over 1,000 Easter Baskets via their drive through process.

For more information, visit the Pride Academy website.

Pride Academy also offers free meals through their Meals 2 Go service weekdays, from 4-5PM

Also On 106.7 WTLC: