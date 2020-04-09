Families push nursing homes for transparency amid deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health revealed Wednesday that at least 31 people have died at 12 Indiana long term care facilities from COVID-19, including nursing homes in Madison and Johnson counties.

These deaths account for 15% of all COVID-19 deaths in our state, said ISDH Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.

Box announced an order to all long term care facilities that they need to report known and suspected COVID-19 cases to the local and state health departments within 24 hours, including residents and employees.

Meanwhile, families with loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities say they’re growing increasingly concerned.

Gloria Benefield’s 91-year-old mother, Violet, has lived in Greenwood Meadows since 2015.

Gloria is concerned because she says a nurse told her several patients at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

