Governor Cuomo Says NY May Have Reached Coronavirus Apex

Governor Andrew Cuomo says that New York may have reached its peak in terms of COVID-19 cases, as steps aimed at containing the deadly virus continue. Cuomo explains that tracking the rate of hospitalizations and ICU visits, the growth curve could be flattening, although models differ on what that means. The governor says that social-distancing is the main reason for improved numbers, and he’s ordered schools and non-essential businesses to remain closed through April 29th. Cuomo is planning to ask the federal government to convert the USNS Comfort into a COVID-19 only facility, whereas the military hospital ship had been treating non-coronavirus patients.

(Source-CBSNews.com)

