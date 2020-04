U.S. health officials are learning more about how the novel coronavirus is spreading and have since changed their stance on face masks.

After initially saying it was not necessary, they now recommend people wear cloth or fabric face masks when out in public.

The CDC says high-end N95 masks should be reserved for healthcare workers, but say cloth masks are more effective than not wearing one at all.

Find out how to make your own mask here.

Source: theindychannel.com

