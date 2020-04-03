The CDC Says Take Deep Breaths To Stay Calm

With the onset of COVID19, anxiety, fear and stress have created panic among many. The CDC suggests deep breathing can help your emotional health at this time.

A story in the Los Angeles Times says the best ways to take deep breaths is through your nose, not your mouth. Get the deep breaths from the stomach and not the chest. Lay on your back with knees bent or sitting up with legs straight or crossed. Keep your spine straight as well.

To help you relax, turn on a cooking, travel or nature show on television or from YouTube.

Source: latimes.com |

Also On 106.7 WTLC: