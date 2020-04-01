Kroger announces temporary ‘Hero Bonus’ pay raise for frontline employees

Kroger announced on Tuesday a temporary $2 pay raise for all of its frontline employees as the chain of grocery stores have seen a surge in demand.

The $2 an hour raise will be applied to hours worked from March 29 through April 18. This announcement is in addition to a bonus that the company announced last week. The one-time bonuses, which is $150 for part-time employees, and $300 for full-time workers, will be paid out on Friday.

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies.”

Read more here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: