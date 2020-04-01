NASA offers at-home activities for children home from school

NASA’s TV network, which is available online, will be geared toward students from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET each weekday.

NASA said that its activities are geared for students from kindergarten on up.

“We know people everywhere, especially students, are looking for ways to get out of the house without leaving their house,” said Bettina Inclán, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Communications. “NASA has a way for them to look to the skies and see themselves in space with their feet planted safely on the ground, but their imaginations are free to explore everywhere we go. We’ve put that information at their fingertips. We hope everyone takes a few moments to explore NASA at Home.”

