Seven Months And He Knows This About You

A study conducted by OnePoll for the Jewelers Mutual Insurance Group, looked into everything that goes into men deciding to propose.

Ladies here’s a few hints to know.

TOP ENGAGEMENT HINTS

1. Watching TV/movie involving weddings/proposals 54%

2. Talk about others’ weddings/engagements 52%

3. Wedding magazines left out 50%

4. Partner forwards emails from jewelry brands 45%

5. Finance stopped to look at rings in a store 40%

6. Social media tagging 40%

7. Wedding invitations from family and friends 38%

8. Went ring shopping together 31%

