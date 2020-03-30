Seven Months And He Knows This About You

A study conducted by OnePoll for the Jewelers Mutual Insurance Group, looked into everything that goes into men deciding to propose.
Ladies here’s a few hints to know.
TOP ENGAGEMENT HINTS
1. Watching TV/movie involving weddings/proposals 54%
2. Talk about others’ weddings/engagements 52%
3. Wedding magazines left out 50%
4. Partner forwards emails from jewelry brands 45%
5. Finance stopped to look at rings in a store 40%
6. Social media tagging 40%
7. Wedding invitations from family and friends 38%
8. Went ring shopping together 31%