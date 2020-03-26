Indiana’s unemployment numbers surging due to COVID-19

Thousands of Hoosiers are without jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment numbers are rising and are expected to continue to climb as only essential jobs are allowed to continue working.

A year ago the numbers told a different story when it came to unemployment in Indiana. Only 3,100 people filed for unemployment benefits this same week a year ago.

Seemingly overnight all of that has changed because of the novel coronavirus. In the last few days, more than 20,000 people have applied for unemployment in the state. That number is expected to reach 120,000 by next month, according to economy experts.

