Starting on Wednesday, Starbuck says it will offer free coffee to frontline responders through May 3.

Starbucks says any customer who identifies as a frontline responder to the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge.

The offer is for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers, USA Today reports.

Source: theindychannel.com

