Trump Aims For Easter Re-Opening

President Trump is hoping the nation can re-open by Easter, but a member of his coronavirus task force is being more cautious. Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a White House briefing that date “is very flexible.” He noted nobody is going to want to tone down guidelines when cases are skyrocketing in certain parts of the country. Dr. Fauci added they still need to look at data they never had before.

Trump said in a White House briefing his administration is working very hard to fight coronavirus so that the nation can get back to normal as soon as possible. Trump added his first priority is the health and safety of Americans.

What are your thoughts on this?

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: