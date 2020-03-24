Puzzles, Toys Sales Up

With more kids staying at home, puzzles and toys are pretty popular these days. Hasbro says consumers have been buying more Play-doh and Nerf products as well as family oriented games since more people are encouraged to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile puzzle companies like Puzzle Warehouse and Serious Puzzle are seeing record setting sales. Some of the best selling puzzle themes are animals and birds, and vintage nostalgia.

What games and or puzzles are you doing or whatever else while you’re homebound?

(Source-TMZ)

