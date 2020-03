INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis air traffic control supervisor tested positive for the coronavirus this week, leading to cleaning at the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center.

The work areas were vacated Thursday night, the FAA said. Any flights usually handled by the Indianapolis center were rerouted “as part of a longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations,” the FAA said.

The center is open Friday.

