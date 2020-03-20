Movies Being Added To Netflix That You Will Enjoy

Netflix is adding movies to help viewers deal with being in the house due to the coronavirus

Here’s the list:

Harlem Nights

Mo’Money

Space Jam

Cop Out

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman

On My Block

Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam Cj Walker (Premieres TODAY)

Series That You’ll Watch Non-Stop Once You Start

Love Is Blind

The Circle

Babies

Restaurants On Edge

The Great Interior Design Challenge

The Crown

Must See Series

Dirty Money

The Pharmacist

Scary Movies

47 Meters

HUSH

Girl On The Third Floor

On Lockdown and Feel Like Your Losing It:

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

Kelis’ “Cooked With Cannabi

Ozark

Dynasty

The Baby-Sitters Club

