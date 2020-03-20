Entertainment Buzz
Movies Being Added To Netflix That You Will Enjoy

Netflix is adding movies to help viewers deal with being in the house due to the coronavirus

Here’s the list:

Harlem Nights 

Mo’Money 

Space Jam

Cop Out 

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman 

Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam Cj Walker (Premieres TODAY)

Series That You’ll Watch Non-Stop Once You Start

  • On My Block
  • Love Is Blind
  • The Circle
  • Babies
  • Restaurants On Edge
  • The Crown

Must See Series

  • Dirty Money
  • The Pharmacist

Scary Movies 

  • 47 Meters 

  • HUSH

  • Girl On The Third Floor 

On Lockdown and Feel Like Your Losing It:

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

Kelis’ “Cooked With Cannabi

Ozark

Dynasty

The Baby-Sitters Club

