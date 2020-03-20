Movies Being Added To Netflix That You Will Enjoy

Netflix is adding movies to help viewers deal with being in the house due to the coronavirus
Here’s the list:
Harlem Nights
Mo’Money
Space Jam
Cop Out
The Story of God With Morgan Freeman
On My Block
Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam Cj Walker (Premieres TODAY)
Series That You’ll Watch Non-Stop Once You Start
- On My Block
- Love Is Blind
- The Circle
- Babies
- Restaurants On Edge
-
The Great Interior Design Challenge
- The Crown
Must See Series
- Dirty Money
- The Pharmacist
Scary Movies
- 47 Meters
- HUSH
- Girl On The Third Floor
On Lockdown and Feel Like Your Losing It:
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
Kelis’ “Cooked With Cannabi
Ozark
Dynasty
The Baby-Sitters Club
Source: theybf.com
Also On 106.7 WTLC: