With a lot of Hoosiers without jobs and are in need of funding.

It is being asked that you DO NOT drive to a Workforce location but instead file for unemployment benefits online @ IN.GOV https://www.in.gov/dwd/3474.htm

If you or somebody you know aren’t able to file online your instructed to call 1-800-891-6499 or 317-232-7560

Source: theindychannel.com

