The White House is teaming up with the media. President Trump announced his administration is partnering with the Ad Council and major media networks to provide accurate information about the coronavirus. There will be public service announcements featuring the First Lady, Surgeon General, and members of the White House coronavirus task force. NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, iHeartMedia and ABC are among those involved in the partnership.

(Source-WhiteHouse.Gov)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: