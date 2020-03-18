Trump Wants To Send Checks Immediately In Response To Coronavirus

With this coronavirus pandemic Americans need cash now and President Trump is ready to give it. In fact, checks of at least one-thousand-dollars could be sent out within two weeks to avoid a coronavirus recession. The Treasury Secretary isn’t saying an exact amount, but he’s aiming for a total of 200-billion-dollars in payments. This comes as taxpayers are being given an extra 90 days if they owe money to the IRS. Officials hope to have the plan approved by Friday.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think that this will happen?

(Source-ABCNews)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: