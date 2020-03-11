News and Headlines
Trump Plans To Speak To Nation About Coronavirus Tonight

President Trump plans to address the nation tonight about the coronavirus pandemic.  Trump recently tweeted his statement will happen at nine o’clock, Eastern time.  During a meeting with top banking executives at the White House he stressed that his number one priority is the health of the country.  The U.S. stock market has been in a state of turmoil for a week.  Trump said, “We’re going to have to do something.”  Trump complimented the CDC and other federal health agencies for making “tremendous strides” toward getting rid of the virus as quickly and safely as possible.  Trump did not respond to a reporter’s question about whether he plans to make a national emergency declaration.

Here’s more on the story—-https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/11/politics/donald-trump-coronavirus-economy-health/index.html

