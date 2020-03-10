Rev. Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris Supports Biden

The Reverend Jesse Jackson is endorsing Bernie Sanders. During a campaign event at the University of Michigan on Sunday, Jackson announced his endorsement for the Vermont Senator, telling the crowd that a vote for Sanders is a vote for justice and health care. The pair’s relationship goes back years, with Sanders supporting Jackson’s second presidential run in 1988 and Sanders being an advocate of Jackson’s Rainbow Push Coalition. The reverend also backed Sanders in the 2016 race against then-rival, Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, In a video on Twitter Monday morning, California Senator Kamala Harris threw her support behind the former vice president, saying “I believe in Joe.” She added that Biden can unify the country and cited his “great dignity.” Harris said she’ll join Biden for a rally Tuesday in Detroit. Harris’ endorsement comes about a week after candidates including Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg publicly came out in support of Biden.

(Source-Essence)

