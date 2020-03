Looks like singer Tarik Trotter also known as ‘Black Thought’ from The Roots is going to be partnering with Academy Award-winning writer John Ridle for an off Broadway musical of the famous novel Black No More.

‘Black No More’ is a book based off a Howard University graduate who wants o solve the American race by using a machine that can change people’s skin color

There is no word on when production.

