First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Indiana

Over 100,000 cases of the Coronavirus have been reported worldwide.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Indiana health officials confirmed Friday a case of the Coronavirus in Indianapolis. Following the news, the Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a public health emergency in the state.

Indiana State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box said, the patient is an adult male who recently traveled to Boston,Massachusetts. Before entering the hospital, the man called the health department and entered Community North Hospital with health professionals.

His contact with others was minimal to none. Currently, he is in self-isolation.

The patient will remain in isolation for 14 days and will not be released until specimens taken two consecutive days at the end of that period test negative for COVID-19. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

According the Indiana State Health Department, here is what you should know about the virus:

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and

Rarely, fecal contamination.

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness (including the flu) is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.

Indiana State Department of Health will provide updates as new information becomes available. For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit https://on.in.gov/COVID19.

See Also:

What You Need To Make Your Own Anti-Coronavirus Hand Sanitizer

Report: U.S. To Evacuate Americans From China City Due To Coronavirus

First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Indiana was originally published on praiseindy.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

Also On 106.7 WTLC: