Report: U.S. To Evacuate Americans From China City Due To Coronavirus

The U.S. is reportedly planning to evacuate American citizens from the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. consulate in Wuhan is contacting about a thousand Americans in the area to offer them a seat on a charter flight Sunday. Those being evacuated include diplomats and their families. The move comes as the death toll from the virus rises to more than 40. The CDC has confirmed two cases of the potentially deadly respiratory illness in the U.S.

