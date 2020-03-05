Usher To Judge, Executive Produce Dance Competition “The Sauce”

Usher is putting his world famous dance skills to the test. The 41-year-old Grammy Award-winner announced Tuesday that he will be joining hip-hop dance duo Ayo & Teo as a judge for “The Sauce.” Usher will also serve as an executive producer for the Quibi competition show that will trek across the country in search of the hottest talent. The launch of Quibi, which is a mobile platform-in-the-making, will coincide with The Sauce’s premiere on April 6th.

Here’s more on the story here–https://deadline.com/2020/03/usher-quibi-the-sauce-dance-competition-series-1202873364/

