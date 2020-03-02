Sanders Hit With Cease And Desist Letter From Flavor Flav

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is being hit with a cease and desist order from rapper Flavor Flav. A lawyer for the Public Enemy co-founder sent Sanders a letter Friday complaining that the senator planned to use Flav’s “unauthorized likeness” and image to promote a rally. The complaint noted Chuck D was scheduled to perform at the event under the group’s original name. Flav took exception to that, saying Chuck is free to express his political views but his voice alone doesn’t speak for Public Enemy. Chuck D responded on Twitter, saying “Flav doesn’t know the difference between Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders.”

By the way, Flava Flav is no longer in Public Enemy.

(Source–Deadline)

